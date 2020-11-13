1/1
Sheridan "Casey" Riley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheridan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheridan "Casey" Riley

Cedarburg - Sheridan "Casey" Riley passed away on November 10, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's in Milwaukee, subsequent to an accident that occurred at his home.

Casey was born on March 5, 1957 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, the son of Raymond and Dorothy (nee Deere) Riley. Casey attended St. Joseph's School in Fond du Lac, later moving on to Woodworth Junior High and finally graduating in 1975 from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. After graduating, Casey attended UW Fond du Lac for two years.

During Casey's younger years, he was an avid soccer player and golf was his lifelong passion. After his education he traveled to Europe and was proud to have kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland.

Casey worked for M&I Bank in Cedarburg as a Mortgage Lender until 2009, and subsequently was the Manager at the Stone Wall Pub in Cedarburg.

Even at death, Casey was able to pass on the gift of life to others through organ donation. His quick wit and kind heart will stay with his family and friends forever.

Those Casey leaves behind to cherish his memory include his three brothers; Shannon (Kathryn McLane) Riley of San Marcos, CA; Shaun (Linda) Riley of Van Dyne, WI; and Daniel Riley of Fond du Lac. His dog Patch was his constant companion. Casey was fortunate to have the enduring friendships with Hale Alverson of Mequon and Steve Stuckey of Cedarburg.

Casey was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorothy.

Due to current restrictions, a private burial service will be held for Casey's family at St. Mary's Cemetery in Eden.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.twohigfunerals.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to Casey's family may be sent in care of: Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave., Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Twohig Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Casey's arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 13 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved