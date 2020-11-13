Sheridan "Casey" Riley
Cedarburg - Sheridan "Casey" Riley passed away on November 10, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's in Milwaukee, subsequent to an accident that occurred at his home.
Casey was born on March 5, 1957 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, the son of Raymond and Dorothy (nee Deere) Riley. Casey attended St. Joseph's School in Fond du Lac, later moving on to Woodworth Junior High and finally graduating in 1975 from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. After graduating, Casey attended UW Fond du Lac for two years.
During Casey's younger years, he was an avid soccer player and golf was his lifelong passion. After his education he traveled to Europe and was proud to have kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland.
Casey worked for M&I Bank in Cedarburg as a Mortgage Lender until 2009, and subsequently was the Manager at the Stone Wall Pub in Cedarburg.
Even at death, Casey was able to pass on the gift of life to others through organ donation. His quick wit and kind heart will stay with his family and friends forever.
Those Casey leaves behind to cherish his memory include his three brothers; Shannon (Kathryn McLane) Riley of San Marcos, CA; Shaun (Linda) Riley of Van Dyne, WI; and Daniel Riley of Fond du Lac. His dog Patch was his constant companion. Casey was fortunate to have the enduring friendships with Hale Alverson of Mequon and Steve Stuckey of Cedarburg.
Casey was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorothy.
Due to current restrictions, a private burial service will be held for Casey's family at St. Mary's Cemetery in Eden.
