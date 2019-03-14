Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holy Family Church
271 Fourth Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Holy Family Church
271 Fourth Street Way
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Kraemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry A. Kraemer


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sherry A. Kraemer Obituary
Sherry A. Kraemer

Fond du Lac - Sherry A. Kraemer, 58, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 2, 1961 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles and Beverly Huntoon Bartus. Sherry graduated from Goodrich High School in 1979. On May 11, 1996 she married Mark E. Kraemer at Church of Peace. Sherry enjoyed watching the Packers, gardening, baking, and loved crafting.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; her daughter, Nichole Bartus; her granddaughter, Hope Bartus; four sisters, Karen (Wayne) Buechel, Sandy Helmer, Kristine (Al) Repp, Lori (Gary) Will; one brother, Chuck (Annette) Bartus; eight sisters-in-law and their spouses; six brothers-in-law and their spouses; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Holy Family Church. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now