Sherry A. Kraemer



Fond du Lac - Sherry A. Kraemer, 58, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 2, 1961 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles and Beverly Huntoon Bartus. Sherry graduated from Goodrich High School in 1979. On May 11, 1996 she married Mark E. Kraemer at Church of Peace. Sherry enjoyed watching the Packers, gardening, baking, and loved crafting.



She is survived by her husband, Mark; her daughter, Nichole Bartus; her granddaughter, Hope Bartus; four sisters, Karen (Wayne) Buechel, Sandy Helmer, Kristine (Al) Repp, Lori (Gary) Will; one brother, Chuck (Annette) Bartus; eight sisters-in-law and their spouses; six brothers-in-law and their spouses; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.



The visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Holy Family Church. Cremation has taken place.



