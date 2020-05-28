Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Sherry L. Deaver


1958 - 2020
Sherry L. Deaver

Fond du Lac - Sherry L. Deaver, age 61, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1958, the daughter of Glenn and Carol (Jahns) Reinhold. Sher loved to read, do puzzles, spend time with her family, and more recently she loved her ATV rides through the woods.

She is survived by her daughters, D'Lynn Horstman of West Salem, WI, Lisa (Todd) Parks of Brandon, WI, and Kristin (Jeremy) Hanson of Oshkosh, WI; her grandchildren, Dan Browne, Kenzie Browne, Courtney (Andrew) Piske, Hailee and Gavin Levenhagen, Mallory and Will Parks; and great-grandson, Ashton Browne. She is also survived by her special friend, Fred Albrecht, along with many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Carol Reinhold, and her two brothers, Scott and Steven Reinhold.

Cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 28 to May 31, 2020
