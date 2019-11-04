Resources
Doniphan, MO - Sheryl Paulette Rank, 57 of Doniphan, Missouri passed away August 25th, 2019 with family by her side.

Sheryl was born August 12, 1962 in Waupun, Wisconsin, the daughter of Wilber and Polly Sauerbrei.

Sheryl met her husband Kevin 30 years ago in August. They married February 14, 1992 and went on and had two children Brittany and Cameron.

Sheryl is survived by her husband Kevin, their two children Brittany and Cameron; five grandchildren Preston, Lilly, Brandy, Abby and Ray Lynn; three brothers Scott, Randy and Shawn. She was preceded by her parents Wilber and Polly.

Funeral will be held November 16th at Waupun United Methodist Church. Visitation 10am until 11am, Funeral at 11am. Lunch Served Afterwards.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -