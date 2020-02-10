|
Shirley A. Breit
Lomira - Shirley A. Breit, age 83, of Lomira, formerly of Brownsville passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m. St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac. A continued celebration of Shirley's life will take place at Dan's Village Bowl in Brownsville following the entombment.
Shirley was born the daughter of Louis and Ethel (Wiegert) Firari in Beaver Dam on July 22, 1936. She was united in marriage to Allen N. Breit on June 29, 1957 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. Shirley was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. She spent her life taking care of the one's she loved, her family. Shirley was very creative and enjoyed crafts and gaming trips. She will be fondly remembered for always being there and always being willing to lend a hand.
Shirley is survived by her children- Debbie (John) Lauber of Palmetto, FL., Karen (David 'Peanut') Adelmeyer of Palmetto, FL., and Greg Breit of Brownsville. Her grandchildren- Lisa Gilles, Nicole (Tim) Payton, Jordan (Hilen) Breit, and Mitchell (Kayla) Breit. Her great grandchildren- Andrew and Amelia Gilles. Her sisters- Dorothy Schwoch of Horicon and Nancy (John) Dippong of Beaver Dam. Her brothers- Milton Firari of Beaver Dam, Louis (special friend Kathy) Firari, Jr. of Neceda, Herbert (Deloris) Firari of Beaver Dam, and Ronald Firari of Cincinnati, OH. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Allen, sisters Joanne Breit and Dorothy Schwoch, brothers Raymond, Robert, Edward, and Ronald Firari.
Memorials in memory of Shirley may be directed to Agnesian Hospice.
Special thanks to Hope Health and Rehabilitation and Agnesian Hospice Hope and her niece Linda and sister in law Mary Ann for all of the wonderful care and companionship over the years.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020