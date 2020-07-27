1/
Shirley A. Hartmann
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Hartmann

Shirley A. Hartmann, 85, of Fond du Lac and formerly of Mayville passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Meadows in Fond du Lac.

No formal services will take place.

Shirley was born on October 17, 1934 to Walter and Eleanora (Krause) Dunst in West Bend. She was a graduate of West Bend High School. Shirley was united in marriage to Francis P. Hartmann on August 22, 1953 in Theresa. Shirley enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. She like read, play board games and loved spending time with her family. Shirley enjoyed her time she spent at The Meadows.

She is survived by four daughters, Sheila (Robert) Boeder and their children, Amanda, Shawn (Sarah), Brittany (Rick), and Brooke (Nicholas); Cynthia (Glenn) Rhode and their children, Alex and Aaron; Sandra (Daniel Anderson) Velasco and her children with Al Velasco, Santana and Xavier; and Patricia Derge and her children, Haley and Macaulay; one son, Thomas (Nancy) Hartmann and their children, Bradley and Krystal; and a foster daughter, Darlene Dietzler. She is further survived by 13 great grandchildren and many family friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis, 1 brother Walter and 1 sister; Audrey Carter.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences on the passing of your Mother Shirley. It was an honor to have known such a great person. She was a gentle soul and truly loveable kind person.
May God embrace your family in comfort during this difficult time.
Vicky Bartoli (Musack)
vicky bartoli
Family Friend
July 27, 2020
You all have my sympathy! Thoughts, prayers hugs and peace
Molly Henkel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved