Shirley A. Lentz
Fond du Lac - Shirley A. Lentz, 88, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Woodlands Senior Park where she had resided for the past two years.
Shirley was born in Caro, Michigan, the daughter of Lula E. Mier and Wendell D. Spaulding. Throughout her childhood, she was very close to her older sister, the late Donna Stein of Saginaw, Michigan.
She was a 1950 graduate of Copemish (Michigan) High School and on August 30, 1952 she married the love of her life, Dean A. Lentz. They resided in Houghton, Michigan where Dean was a student at Michigan Technological University, eventually relocating to Madison and Clintonville, before settling permanently in Fond du Lac in 1956.
Shirley was a loving and devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother, and dedicated her life to her husband, family, church and other volunteer commitments.
During her life in Fond du Lac, Shirley was an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church. She was a longtime Sunday School teacher and bell choir member, was active in several church and Christian women's organizations, and served on the church's building committee. In addition, she and Dean took short-term mission trips to Kentucky and Costa Rica.
Shirley was a committed volunteer for more than 30 years at St. Agnes Hospital, primarily working in the Women & Infants Department. She was also a Red Cross Bloodmobile volunteer for about ten years, served as a poll worker for the City of Fond du Lac, and volunteered many summers at the Salvation Army.
Dean passed away too early in their marriage, on January 20, 1996, and afterwards, Shirley spent a great amount of time with her two grandchildren, and focusing on her volunteer efforts.
Shirley leaves behind her son, Mark Lentz and his wife, Connie, of Brussels, Wisconsin; her daughter, Rebecca Kaye and her husband, Alex, of Fond du Lac; her grandson, Taylor Meiklejohn and his wife, Allison, of Verona, Wisconsin; her granddaughter, Dena Den Boer and her husband, Lance, of West Richland, Washington; and one great-granddaughter, Tatum Den Boer. Shirley will also be dearly missed by her friend and caregiver, Laura Fox, who provided much help, support and companionship to Shirley prior to her move to Woodlands.
The family will be having a private committal service at Rienzi Cemetery as Shirley requested, with Pastor Dave Ogren officiating.
Memorials may be directed to St. Agnes Hospice Hope, Woodlands Senior Park, or Michigan Technological University.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Woodlands Senior Park and to Shirley's Hospice Hope caregivers for the loving, compassionate care they provided to Shirley, and the wonderful support and encouragement they offered her family and loved ones.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420
