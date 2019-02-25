Shirley A. Scheuers



Eldorado - Shirley A. Scheuers, 82, of Eldorado, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, on her husband's birthday, at St. Agnes Hospital.



She was born on July 9, 1936, in Town of Osceola, the daughter of Clarence and Ella Draves Mielke. On April 29, 1961, she married Emery H. Scheuers, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Forest.



Shirley worked for Archway Cookie Factory in Fond du Lac, Green Giant in Rosendale and at Miles Kimball in Oshkosh. She was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Eldorado. She enjoyed going to the casinos, traveling, going to the cabin every year and was a good fisherman.



She is survived by her husband, Emery Scheuers of Eldorado, her children: Debbie (David) Floyd of Milwaukee, Diane Kaczmarczyk of Fond du Lac and David (Sue) Scheuers of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren: Angie, Laura, Greg, Katie and Kyle; and her sister Rosemary (Robert) Klatt of Fond du Lac.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Dennis, her son-in-law, Brian Kaczmarcyk, and her two brothers, Lester and Don.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Aaron Odya officiating. Burial will take place at Rosendale Cemetery on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church of Eldorado.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 25, 2019