Shirley Ann Pohlman
Ripon - Shirley Ann Pohlman, age 87, of Ripon, WI, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Appleton.
Shirley was born August 29, 1932, in Spooner, WI, the daughter of Ira and Frances (Ramel) Atchinson. She graduated with the class of 1950 from Spooner High School. She went on to further her education at Superior College for one year and then Whitewater College for three years graduating with a Bachelors in Business Education. On August 23, 1958, Shirley married James H. Pohlman in Spooner. She worked as an educator for the Glenwood City and Stevens Point School Districts as well as Moraine Park Technical College.
Shirley and Jim raised their family in Ripon, WI, where their children attended school and they made many friendships. She also had an avid love for the outdoors and especially the North woods of Wisconsin. Shirley enjoyed many vacations with family and friends to her favorite northern areas near Spooner and Lake Tomahawk, WI.
She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon, Friends of the Ripon Public Library, Ripon Science Club, South Woods Park Association, American Association of University Women and many local bridge clubs. Shirley was also involved with the Ripon Historical Society. She was a proud member of the Tri Sigma sorority and continued life-long friendships with her sorority sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Pohlman of Janesville, WI and James (Becky) Pohlman of Appleton, WI; two daughters, Susan (Ken) Weyers of Gladstone, MI and Anne (David) Fath of Mondovi, WI; eight grandchildren, Tom (Holly) Weyers of Charlotte, NC, Matt (Whitley) Weyers of Ladysmith, WI, Peter (fiancé, Ashley Veldhof) Weyers of Grand Rapids, MI, Jason Fath of Prairie du Sac, WI, Ryan and Sarah Fath both of Mondovi, WI, Callie and Avery Pohlman both of Appleton, WI; great-granddaughter, Riley Weyers of Charlotte, NC; great-grandson, Calvin Weyers of Ladysmith, WI and sister, Iris Metcalf. Shirley is further survived by nieces, Kim Lorenz and Lori Freed; nephews, Matthew and Dan Metcalf and many cousins. She was preceded in death by parents, Ira and Frances Atchinson; husband, James H. Pohlman; parents-in-law, Harold and Anna Pohlman; infant brother, Patrick Atchinson; sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Donald Lorenz and brother-in-law, Joseph Metcalf.
Shirley will be loved and missed by her family and her many wonderful friends of the Ripon Community who she enjoyed spending time with.
Visitation for Shirley will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Memorial Mass for Shirley will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971, with Reverend Robert A. Fictum officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Ripon. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the memorial mass will be live-streamed at 11:00 am at www.butzinmarchant.com
. If you are unable to view livestream, the complete video will be posted here after the funeral service has concluded. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
For those who attend Shirley's visitation and memorial mass, her family kindly asks to please be mindful of following social distancing and mask recommendations.
