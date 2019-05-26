Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Brown


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Brown Obituary
Shirley Brown

Waupun - Shirley J. Brown, 83, of Waupun, went to our Lord's arms on May 24, 2019.

Shirley was born June 5, 1935, the daughter of Richard and Estella Beahm Brown. Shirley worked her entire life in the shoe factories in Waupun and Beaver Dam. She is one of eleven children.

Shirley is survived by her sisters: Georgia Mecklenberg, Madonna Reddin, Linda Thurk, and Diane (Octaviano) Garcia; her brothers: Wayne (Joyce) Brown Sr., William (Carolyn) Brown Sr., and Michael (Gloria) Brown St.; a special godson, David (Shelly) Galle of Oshkosh; and aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Roberta Shaw and Brenda Brown; a brother, Richard (Dianne) Brown; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Shaw, Donald Mecklenberg, and Marvin Thurk.

A gathering for Shirley J. Brown will take place Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Werner-Harmsen Event Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now