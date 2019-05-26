|
|
Shirley Brown
Waupun - Shirley J. Brown, 83, of Waupun, went to our Lord's arms on May 24, 2019.
Shirley was born June 5, 1935, the daughter of Richard and Estella Beahm Brown. Shirley worked her entire life in the shoe factories in Waupun and Beaver Dam. She is one of eleven children.
Shirley is survived by her sisters: Georgia Mecklenberg, Madonna Reddin, Linda Thurk, and Diane (Octaviano) Garcia; her brothers: Wayne (Joyce) Brown Sr., William (Carolyn) Brown Sr., and Michael (Gloria) Brown St.; a special godson, David (Shelly) Galle of Oshkosh; and aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Roberta Shaw and Brenda Brown; a brother, Richard (Dianne) Brown; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Shaw, Donald Mecklenberg, and Marvin Thurk.
A gathering for Shirley J. Brown will take place Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Werner-Harmsen Event Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
