Shirley DeBoer
Brandon - Shirley M. DeBoer, age 82, of Brandon, died peacefully Tuesday at Pleasant Park Place in Ripon.
The memorial service will be at Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Pastor John Tilstra will officiate. There will be a time for food and fellowship following the service at the church. (The Church is handicapped accessible.)
Shirley Mae Theune was born on August 16, 1936 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Raymond and Winnifred (Baker) Theune. She was a 1954 graduate of Brandon High School and married her high school sweetheart, Robert DeBoer, the following year on July 16, 1955. They were married at Bethel Reformed Church where they were active lifelong members. Shirley was very involved with the church and visiting with all the shut-ins. She was a member of the Rosendale-Brandon School Board and was able to hand several of her children their diplomas. Shirley enjoyed dominoes, Rummy, Yahtzee, puzzles, word searches, reading, crafting, and anything to keep busy! She loved to watch her husband compete in tractor pulls and grandchildren in different sporting events. Shirley was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1988 but it couldn't stop her from being a warrior! She retired from BC Ziegler Investments where she had worked as an Administrative Assistant. She was very proud to be a wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma to all of her family she bragged about so much! She was also very proud of the log home she and her husband built in retirement.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert of Ripon; children, Lynn (Nancy) DeBoer of Brandon, Brian (Maria) DeBoer of Appleton, Brad (Sally) DeBoer of Fox Lake, Dennis (Mary) DeBoer of Waupun, Karen DeBoer of Ripon, Jeff (Sonia) DeBoer of Brandon, and Cinnamon (Dennis) Burk of Brandon; 15 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several in-laws; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Theune.
Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to Wisconsin Parkinson's Foundation.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Pleasant Park Place as they always cared for Shirley with so much love. We hope they remember their "Sherbert" knowing each and every one of them had a very special place in her heart.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 27, 2019