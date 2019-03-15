Services
Shirley J. Griffin


1935 - 2019
Shirley J. Griffin Obituary
Shirley J. Griffin

Fond du Lac - Shirley J. Griffin, 83, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born in Brandon on Tuesday, July 10, 1935, a daughter of Edward and Agnes (Swick) Batson. On Friday, September 29, 1961, Shirley married Daniel Griffin at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac.

Shirley enjoyed gardening as well as creating arts and crafts. She had been a member of Church of Peace since 1961.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel; five children, James (Lucinda) Griffin of Ripon, Cheryl Lorenzen of Fond du Lac, Cindy (John) Farvour of Fond du Lac, John Griffin of Fond du Lac and Joel Griffin of Oshkosh; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria (William) Guenther of Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Miller; brother, Leroy (Cathy) Batson; and two sisters, Beverly Hansen and Bettye (Doug) Baker.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM with Rev. Jack Kraaz officiating. Burial in Estabrooks Cemetery will follow the service.

Shirley's family would like to thank the staff of the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home as well as that of Marquardt Hospice for the care and compassion given to Shirley in these past months.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
