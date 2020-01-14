|
|
Shirley J. Husnick
Fond du Lac - Shirley J. Husnick, 85, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the St. Francis Home. Shirley was born on October 31, 1934 to Walter and Belva (Craw) Smith.
She graduated from Antigo High School Class of 1952. She then went on to graduate from Langlade County Normal School/Teachers College Class of 1954.
Shirley taught in several Antigo area schools, including a one room school house with first through eighth grades.
On December 26, 1956 Shirley married Eugene Husnick at St. Mary Catholic Church in Antigo. After Shirley and Gene adopted twins, they moved to Fond du Lac in 1965. They had four more children and raised them in Fond du Lac.
Shirley was very involved in her Catholic church and school community. She loved working on projects and taking photos. Shirley loved camping and hiking with her family, including picking up "treasures" along the way.
Surviving Shirley are daughter, Martha (Travis) Lockwood of Eau Claire, and their son Adam (Kristina) Husnick; daughter, Marie (Gary) Vanderwalker of Delavan, MN and their children, DeVonne and Antoine "Tony"; son, Patrick (Julie) Husnick of Fond du Lac and their children, Benjamin (Kelsey Garfoot), Brian, and Charles; son, Paul (Dyana) Husnick of Wisconsin Rapids and their daughter, Alycia (Cody) Kirschling; son, Andrew (Rebecca) Husnick of Fond du Lac, and their children, Haley, Hannah, Heidi, Ashley and Trever; daughter, Deanna (Daniel) Lemke of Fond du Lac, and their children Marisa, Joshua, Jordan, and Emma.
She is further survived by one sister, Delores (Charles) Lindeen, of Minnesota; 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death is her Husband of almost 52 years, Eugene; her parents; a step-father, Henry Mass; and other relatives.
Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM at the St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI
Services: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, at 2:00 PM at the St. Francis Home Chapel. Cremation has taken place with inurnment to follow at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's name will be distributed to the St. Francis Home and the Congregation Sisters of St. Agnes.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020