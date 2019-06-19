|
Shirley E. Kelroy (nee Dellger), 91, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Francis Home. Shirley was born in Fond du Lac on August 11, 1927, the daughter of the late George and Nellie Dellger (nee Gallagher). She married Edward Kelroy on January 28, 1950 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Shirley worked for 35 years at the Fond du Lac County Surveyors office. She was a longtime member of Sons of Zebedee-St. John's Catholic Church where she was on the Alter Society. Shirley was also a member of the Byron Homemakers. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, reading, and playing cards. She was proud of her Irish heritage and greatly enjoyed the three trips to Ireland she took with her husband. Shirley loved to travel to different countries and cruises.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 69 years, Edward; children, James (Marlene) Kelroy of Byron, Kathie (Lyle) Hefter of Lomira, Daniel (Terese) Kelroy of Fond du Lac, and Mary (Mike) Kelroy-Skelton of Mayville; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Margaret Schmitz and Darlene Kelroy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband's parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Paul Hefter and Jason Skelton; brother, Larry Dellger; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A memorial mass for Shirley will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at the St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett St. Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. The Rev. Adrian Staehler will be officiating.
Shirley's family will greet relatives and friends from 8:45 am until 9:45 am. The visitation and celebration of Shirley's life will continue at The Radisson Hotel, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 on Saturday from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm.
Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Byron at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Sons of Zebedee- St. John's Catholic Church or to St. Francis Home.
Shirley's family would like to thank St. Francis Home and Agnesian Hospice for all their care and support.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 19, 2019