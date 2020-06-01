Shirley Kreuser
Shirley Kreuser

Fond du Lac - Shirley G. Kreuser (nee Frietag), age 82, of Fond du Lac died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on October 24, 1937 at the family farm homestead in Mayville, the daughter of the late Lorenze and Vernice Frietag. On April 23, 1955, she married LaVerne Kreuser at the Catholic Parsonage in Fond du Lac. Shirley worked 13 years at Amity Leather in West Bend and later worked with her husband for many years in automotive as a bookkeeper. In 1980, Shirley retired with her husband and they became snowbirds. They loved to travel in the United States and do their crafts. Shirley loved to read, watch her birds, and put together jigsaw puzzles.

Shirley is survived by her four children, LaVerne L. (Mary) Kreuser Jr. "Butch" of Florida, Larry C. (Joy) Kreuser of Florida, Juliann M. (Jerrold) Davison of Fond du Lac, and Sheila V. (Rick) Willey of North Fond du Lac; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Audrey Drake of Lomira, Carlton (Carol) Frietag of Fond du Lac, Mardell (Tom) Buckingham of Fond du Lac, Lorraine (Chuck) Phelps of Beaver Dam, and Carlene (Felix) Cardenas of Lomira; her beloved pet Miss Molly; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorenze and Vernice Frietag, her husband, LaVerne, and one infant son.

Per Shirley's request, cremation has taken place and a private committal service will be held at Union Cemetery in Campbellsport.

The Kreuser family would like to thank the caregivers of Generations Home Care and Hospice for their comfort and care.

Memorials in Shirley's name are appreciated to Generations Hospice.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
