Shirley M. Orvis
Fond du Lac - Shirley M. Orvis, age 83, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Woodlands Senior Park following a battle with dementia. She was born on March 29, 1936, the daughter of Harold and Margarete (Fenske) Preissner. Shirley graduated from Rosendale High School. On November 27, 1954, she married Bruce M. Orvis at Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Woodhull. Shirley enjoyed gardening, needlework, and she briefly worked at Miles Kimball.
Survivors include her husband Bruce of Fond du Lac; eight children, Jeanne (Ron) Giebel of Fond du Lac, Larry Orvis of Fond du Lac, Mary Roberts of Fond du Lac, Brian (Anne) Orvis of Fond du Lac, Bruce Orvis Jr. of Appleton, Ann (Frank) McCandless of Oshkosh, Randy (Jessica Laschum) Orvis of Fond du Lac, Kay (Moises) Garcia of Fond du Lac; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; her siblings, Duane (Barb) Preissner of Fond du Lac, Sharon (Al) Vandervort of Eldorado, Ron (Judy) Preissner of Oakfield, Carol Preissner of Rochester, MN, Mark (Linda) Preissner of Ripon; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria (Jerry) Schumacher of Rosendale; Pat Heyer of Brandon, Tom Lemiesz of Fond du Lac, Joe (Cheri) Lemiesz, of Rosendale; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George Preissner; one son-in-law, Gerald Roberts; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Bernice Orvis.
Visitation will take place on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4-7 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 12 noon at Our Risen Savior Church, N6499 Cty Hwy Y, (Woodhull) Eldorado, WI 54932. Visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of services. Entombment will take place on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Special thanks to Woodlands Senior Park and Agnesian Hospice for the wonderful care given to our mom.
Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 330 N. Peters Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935 or to Agnesian Hospice, 239 Trowbridge Dr, Fond du Lac, WI, 54937.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019