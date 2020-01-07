Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Schultz


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Schultz Obituary
Shirley M. Schultz

Brownsville - Shirley M. Schultz, age 83, of rural Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Shirley was born the daughter of Harold and Selma (Manke) Lembke on July 21, 1936 in the town of Ashippun. She was united in marriage to Charles E. Schultz on May 30, 1959 in the township of Erin. Together with her husband Charles , they farmed in the Brownsville area. In her earlier years, Shirley enjoyed attending polka dances with her family. Shirley will be fondly remembered for her work ethic.

Shirley is survived by her children- Charles (Glori) Schultz of Brownsville and Cynthia (Gary) Sperger of Janesville. Her grandchildren- Matthew Sperger, Sarah (Brayden) Reese, Michael Roe, and Raymond (fiancé' Marissa Dachs) Roe. One great grandchild on the way. Her siblings- Eleanor Janichek of Hartford, Walter Lembke of West Bend, and Beverly (Arnold) Bahr of South Dakota. Her sister in law- Carolee Lembke of Waukesha. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, and brother Harold Lembke, sister in law Kathy Lembke, and brother in law Frank Janichek.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 9, at 12 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 9 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lisbon-Merton Union Cemetery in the town of Lisbon.

Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Visiting Angels, and for their care and support shown to Shirley and her family. Also special thanks to her sister Eleanor, David and Mary Sperger and Dan and Nona Wonda and Glen Wellso for their friendship and care through the years.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -