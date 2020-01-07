|
|
Shirley M. Schultz
Brownsville - Shirley M. Schultz, age 83, of rural Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Shirley was born the daughter of Harold and Selma (Manke) Lembke on July 21, 1936 in the town of Ashippun. She was united in marriage to Charles E. Schultz on May 30, 1959 in the township of Erin. Together with her husband Charles , they farmed in the Brownsville area. In her earlier years, Shirley enjoyed attending polka dances with her family. Shirley will be fondly remembered for her work ethic.
Shirley is survived by her children- Charles (Glori) Schultz of Brownsville and Cynthia (Gary) Sperger of Janesville. Her grandchildren- Matthew Sperger, Sarah (Brayden) Reese, Michael Roe, and Raymond (fiancé' Marissa Dachs) Roe. One great grandchild on the way. Her siblings- Eleanor Janichek of Hartford, Walter Lembke of West Bend, and Beverly (Arnold) Bahr of South Dakota. Her sister in law- Carolee Lembke of Waukesha. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, and brother Harold Lembke, sister in law Kathy Lembke, and brother in law Frank Janichek.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 9, at 12 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 9 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lisbon-Merton Union Cemetery in the town of Lisbon.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Visiting Angels, and for their care and support shown to Shirley and her family. Also special thanks to her sister Eleanor, David and Mary Sperger and Dan and Nona Wonda and Glen Wellso for their friendship and care through the years.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020