|
|
Shirley M. Washatka
Dallas, TX - Shirley M. Washatka, 84, of Dallas, TX and formerly of Cadott, WI, passed away February 9, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas.
She was born May 21, 1935 in Lomira, Wisconsin to Ruben and Lena (Stettbacher) Unferth. Shirley attended elementary and high school in Lomira and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison with a BBA degree in 1957. On December 27, 1958 she married Frank Washatka of Park Falls, WI. She taught Business Education classes in Cambria, Gilman, and Cadott, Wisconsin for a total of eight years and was the administrative assistant/bookkeeper for the Cadott School District for 24 years before retiring in 1994.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Frank, of Dallas, TX; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Danielle Washatka of Dallas, TX; sister, Janice Frazee of Oshkosh, WI; brother, William (Mary Ann) Unferth of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Doreen Unferth of Lomira, WI; brother-in-law, Howard Schneiter of Portage, WI; brother-in-law, Willard (Marge) Washatka of Park Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law; brother, Donald Unferth; sister, Jean Schneiter; brother-in-law, Donald Frazee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Maureen Washatka; and a nephew David Frazee, preceded Shirley in death.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Dallas. Burial will be at Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott, WI at a later date. At Shirley's request, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the .
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019