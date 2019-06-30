Shirley R. Kreie



Fond du Lac - Shirley R. Kreie, 76, of Fond du Lac, went to be with her maker on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her residence with her family at her side.



She was born on July 26, 1942, in Evanston, IL, the daughter of Roy and Alpha Valentine Rateike. She graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1960. She continued her education, and graduated from U.W. Oshkosh in 1964. On August 21, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald W. Kreie, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.



Shirley taught school for 43 years in the Lomira School District. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served in many areas including choir, elder, mentor, usher, greeter, enrichment class teacher, and a member of hands praise, during her 50 years of membership. She was a volunteer for Red Cross Blood Drive as a donor and distributing refreshments in the canteen area. She enjoyed playing softball up through the age of 70, reading, dancing and spending time with her children, grandchildren and let's not forget her grandpets.



She is survived by her husband, Ronald "Ron" Kreie of Fond du Lac, her three children, Tina M. Sommerfeldt of Fond du Lac, Ken (Lisa) Kreie of Rochester, NY and Kevin (Jeanette) Kreie of Barstow, CA; seven grandchildren: Jessica (Jeff) Burmeister of Fond du Lac, Tyler (Alyssa) Sommerfeldt of Fond du Lac, Parker Kreie, Cassandra Kreie, Michelle Rouke, David Rouke and Darrly Rouke,; ten great grandchildren, two sisters: Bonnie Rateike of Fond du Lac and Alpha Rateike of Sana Cruz, CA; two sister-in-laws: Karen Kreie of Manitowoc and Lori (Dave) Nicollette of Two Rivers and brother-in-law Phill (Lisa) Kreie of Manitowoc and many nieces and nephews and her special friend Mary Council Austin.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws: Earl and Marion Kreie, and her nephew Erik.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1225 Fourth Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jack Harrison officiating. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park.



A memorial is being established.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 30, 2019