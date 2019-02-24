Services
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Waupun - Shirley Schlamer, 73, of Waupun, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 21st, 2019.

Shirley was born July 24, 1945, in Beaver Dam to the late John and LaVerne (née Schouten) Aalpoel. Shirley grew up on a dairy farm in rural Waupun. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1963. After graduation she was employed at Carnation Company where she met her future husband, Bill Schlamer. On October 26, 1968, they were united in marriage at First Reformed Church in Waupun and resided in Waupun for the rest of their married lives. Later Shirley was employed at the Hooker/Hoeper Law Offices, and also worked at Buchholz & Sias Law Office until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed baking, gardening, going to concerts, playing tennis, watching mystery movies, shopping, and spending time with her husband Bill. She was a life-long member of First Reformed Church of Waupun where she sang for a number of years in the church choir.

Shirley is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Bill Schlamer of Waupun; two sisters: Carol (Michael) Gulan of Schaumburg, IL, and Judy (Mark) McNellis of Gurnee, IL; two brothers-in-law: Dan Schlamer of Waukegan, IL, and Rod Schubert of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother; father-in-law and mother-in law; and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services for Shirley Schlamer will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019
