Siegfried H. Grosskurth
Waupun - Siegfried H. Grosskurth, 75, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
He was born on December 2, 1944 in Antigo, WI; the son of Ernest and Caroline (Tegtmeier) Grosskurth. He was a graduate of Antigo High School. Siegfried served in the Air Force from 1965-1966 during the Vietnam War. After service, he earned multiple associate degrees from Moraine Park Technical Institute: Manufacturing Processes (1970), Blueprint Reading Machine Trade (1971), and Master Production Machine Mechanics (1971). Recently, he worked at Richelieu Foods working in line function. He enjoyed John Deere tractors, classic cars, Star Trek, Planet of the Apes, painting and sketching.
He is survived by his children: Steven Grosskurth of Waupun, Shaun (Andrea) Grosskurth of Salem and Stacy (Michael) Preston of Beaver Falls, PA; his grandchildren: Isaac and Scarlett Grosskurth and Ellery and Ryatt Preston; his sisters: Irmagard (Grosskurth) Bunge of Wausau, WI and Thea (Grosskurth) Lee of Witchita, KS; and his brothers Karl, Ernest Jr., and Werner Grosskurth all of Antigo.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Gerda (Grosskurth) Henkelman, and grandson Titus Preston.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Steve or Shaun Grosskurth for visitation, February 3, 2020, from 11:00AM - 2:00PM at Siegfried's estate.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020