Sonja Mary Hilt
1939 - 2020
Sonja Mary Hilt

Brandon - Sonja Mary Hilt, age 81, of Brandon, formerly of Rosendale, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Anchor Communities II in Brandon, WI.

Sonja was born January 29, 1939, the daughter of Victor and Arvilla (Burgraff) Klapperich. She married Darwin Hilt in 1958 at St. John's in Woodhull, WI and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2019. Sonja worked for many years as a teacher's aide at Rosendale Elementary School. She loved working with the children and often told stories of the wonderful memories from her time there. Sonja also really enjoyed reading, word searches, crocheting, bird watching, camping, and watching Hallmark movies.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Jerry) Hopp of Brandon, WI; daughter-in-law, Anita Hilt, of Ripon, WI; three grandchildren, Julie, Melanie, and Brent Hopp all of Brandon, WI; and several nephews. Sonja was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Arvilla Klapperich; husband, Darwin Hilt; two sons; two brothers; and two sisters-in-law.

Per Sonja's wishes, there will be no service. A memorial is being established in her name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
