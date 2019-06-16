Sophie (Pers) Breister



Fond du Lac - Sophie R. Pers Breister, 95, of Fond du Lac, passed away at Hospice Home of Hope on Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Sophie was born at home in Chicago, IL on January 4, 1924, a daughter of Andrew and Josephine (Durda) Pers.



On October 7, 1944 she married Clayton A. Breister at St. Louis Church, Fond du Lac. Sophie enjoyed her life as a mother and homemaker for her family of ten children.



Sophie was a charter member of Sacred Heart Church and now a member of Holy Family Catholic Community. She enjoyed baking for her family and friends. Few ever left her home without a cookie or a loaf of bread. Sophie said her day "was not normal unless the phone was ringing, the washer was going, there was food on the stove and the children were screaming."



Sophie had a love for her flowers planted in the yard. If there were ever weeds in the yard or the flower bed, they had to be pulled out immediately. She also had a love of animals, especially her cat Tessa.



Sophie is survived by 9 children, Mary Beth (Robert) Koenen, Julie (Joseph) Ketter, Patty (Jerry) Kraus, Christine (Bob) Hoey, Ann Lallier, Robert (Pam) Breister, Laurie (Tom) Stark, Richard (Debra) Breister, all of the Fond du Lac area, and "Cha" Kathleen (Don) Kildsig of Kiel; 25 grandchildren, Andrew Koenen, Amelia (Mitch) Petersen, Daniel (Cheryl) Ketter, Catherine (Craig) Wirkus, Stephen (Jen) Ketter, Travis (Amanda) Fowler, Justin (Lindsay) Fowler, Brett Fowler, Shawn Kraus, Stephen Kraus, Scott (Ashley) Kraus, Rachel (Mike) Schneider, Brian (Jackie) Lallier, Catherine (Jeron) Lallier, Kendra (Tanner) Lallier, Elaine Kildsig, Ellen Kildsig, Cody Breister, Mackenzie Breister, Levi Breister, Matthew (Hailey) Stark, Brittany (Brandon) Stark, Joey (Jessica) Stark, Lauren Breister and Collin Breister; 20 great grandchildren; in-laws, Robert (Angie) Breister, David (Ceil) Breister, John Fowler; sister, Helen Ninneman. She is further survived by a special friend, Sally, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Preceding Sophie in death are her parents; husband Clayton; one daughter, Jean Fowler; one grandson, Michael Lallier and one great grandson, Samuel Kraus; one sister Mary Streholski; one brother, Stanley Pers; one son-in-law, James Chesney.



Sophie's family welcomed relatives and friends at the Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, on Saturday, June 15, from 10:00 until 11:45 AM. A funeral service of Christian Burial was followed at 12 noon. Cremation will follow with burial at Calvary Cemetery.



Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the family for the Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac.



