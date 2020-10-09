Sr. Colombiere Revelant, CSAFond du Lacv - Sister Colombiere Revelant, CSA, baptized Stephania, died peacefully June 12, 2020, at St. Francis Home, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.Stephania was born in West Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 21, 1914, to Ferdinand Revelant and Domenica Valente Revelant. She was the first of six children including one boy and five girls. Having completed two years at West Milwaukee High School, in August 1931 Stephania entered the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes from her home parish of St. Florian. She received her diploma from St. Agnes High School in 1933. She made her profession of vows as a Sister of St. Agnes on August 15, 1934, with the religious name Sister Colombiere.Sister attended Oshkosh State Teachers College, then went on to receive a BS in Education from Loyola University Chicago with majors in History and English. Sister ministered in elementary education for 45 years in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Wisconsin. For 14 of those years, she served simultaneously as teacher and principal in parish schools in Kewaskum and Beloit, Wisconsin, and in New Haven and Fort Wayne, Indiana. From 1954-1959, she was a faculty member at Sacred Heart High School, Yonkers, New York.Following her retirement from teaching, Sister Colombiere happily returned for 16 years to her roots, St. Florian in West Milwaukee. She helped teachers and tutored students in the school; visited the sick; phoned the elderly of the parish; assisted at St. Florian's Fund Raisers; enjoyed the company in the 59ers Club with other senior parishioners; and acted as Eucharistic Minister and Lector during the Eucharistic Liturgies. Her enjoyment of these ministries and of daily life was shown by her welcoming manner and helpfulness to others. These characteristics continued when, in full retirement, Sister Colombiere joined the Sisters at Nazareth Court and Center, Fond du Lac, in 2003.Sister Colombiere was preceded in death by her parents Ferdinand Revelant and Domenica Valente Revelant; her sisters Elsie Inkmann, Mary Light, and Angeline Sadowski.Sister is survived by her brother Fred Revelant, her sister Carol Woodcock, and the Sisters of St. Agnes, with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held in private services at Nazareth Court and Center, Fond du Lac, WI, with Father Ken Smits, Capuchin, presiding.Burial took take place on June 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Springs Cemetery.Memorials can be directed to the CSA Mission Advancement Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful to the nurses and staff of Nazareth Court and Center/St. Francis Home and of Hospice Hope for their care of Sister Colombiere in her last years.Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes.