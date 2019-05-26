Sr. Martina Kuhn, CSA



Fond du Lac - Sister Martina Kuhn, CSA, formerly Sister Frederick, died peacefully May 20, 2019, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, WI.



Martina was born in Ellis, KS, on January 2, 1924, to Fred Kuhn and Catherine Befort Kuhn. One of six children, she had four sisters and one brother.



Martina entered St. Agnes Convent, Fond du Lac, from Antonino, KS, in August 1939. As Sister Frederick, she made her first profession of vows in the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes on August 15, 1943.



For 32 years she ministered as a homemaker for the Sisters of St. Agnes at a number of their mission houses in WI and NY. Sister Martina worked for two years in the dietary kitchen at St. Clare Hospital, Monroe, WI. She was food supervisor for one year at St. John's Rest Home, Victoria, KS.



In the remaining years of her active ministry, Sister Martina helped those in need in a variety of ways. She served as a teacher aide, school office worker, library aide and tutor. She enrolled at St. Catherine College, St. Paul, MN, during the academic year 1982-83 and received a certificate in pastoral ministry at the completion of the program. She was engaged in pastoral work at St. Fidelis Parish, St. Anthony Hospital, and Valley Hope Treatment Center—all in the Hays area.



In retirement Sister Martina found opportunities to volunteer her service and presence, including: St. Clare Terrace reception desk and Beacon House in Fond du Lac; Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home and the Community Assistance Center, Hays, KS.



Sister Martina was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Catherine Kuhn, her sisters Henrietta Wasinger, Bertha Dodd, Adeline Dreher, Loretta Pfannenstiel and her brother Alfred Kuhn.



She is survived by her nieces and nephews and the Sisters of St. Agnes, with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.



Cremation has taken place. There will be a prayer service for Sister Martina at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Nazareth Court and Center, 375 Gillett Street, Fond du Lac, WI.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Father Ken Smits, Capuchin, will preside. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Springs Cemetery.



Memorials can be directed to the Sisters of St. Agnes Mission Advancement Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.



The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful to the nurses and staff of Nazareth Court and Center/St. Francis Home and the staff of Hospice Hope for their care of Sister Martina in her last years.



Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Agnes. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 26, 2019