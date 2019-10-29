|
Sr. Rebecca Endres
Fond du Lac - Sister Rebecca Endres, CSA, baptized Mary Bernadette, died peacefully October 26, 2019, at St. Francis Home, Fond du Lac, WI. Her family and the Sisters were at her side during the last days of her life.
Mary was born on the family farm in Waunakee, WI, on August 16, 1927, to Aloysius Endres and Monica Schwab Endres. A farming family, the Endres children included eight girls and four boys.
Mary entered St Agnes Convent on August 29, 1942, having attended St. Mary's Springs Academy for her freshman year. She completed her high school education at St. Agnes High School, Fond du Lac. Sister Rebecca made her profession of vows in the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes on August 15, 1946. In 1969 Sister received a BS in Education from Marian College of Fond du Lac. She went on to earn a Master's in Religious Education in 1976 from St. Meinrad College, IN. Throughout her life, she continued to take post-graduate courses in theology.
Sister Rebecca taught the elementary grades for 54 years as classroom teacher, religious education teacher, principal, and tutor. She was also a member of the Foster Grandparent Program from 1990-1998. After teaching, Sister ministered as pastoral care person at St. Agnes Hospital and the Central Wisconsin Cancer Center from1998 until she became a resident at Nazareth Court and Center in 2016.
Sister Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents Aloysius Endres and Monica Schwab Endres; her brothers Leo, Aloysius, Matthias and John Endres; her sisters Cyrilla Dahmen, Rutilla Paar, Sister Yvonne Endres, CSA, Dolores Ganser, Monica Statz, Lillian Archer, and Sister Marie Endres, CSA.
Sister Rebecca is survived by her many faithful nieces and nephews, and the Sisters of St. Agnes, with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.
Visitation for Sister Rebecca Endres will be Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:00 in Nazareth Court and Center, 375 Gillett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. A prayer service will take place that day at 11:00 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered October 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. Fr. Ken Smits, Capuchin will be the presider. Burial will be at a later date in St. John's Church Cemetery, Waunakee, WI.
Memorials can be directed to the Sisters of St. Agnes Mission Advancement Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.
The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful to the nurses and staff of Nazareth Court and Center/St. Francis Home and to Hospice Hope for their care of Sister Rebecca in her last years.
Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Sisters of the Congregation of St. Agnes.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019