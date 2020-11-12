Sr. Roseann Behrens SSCK
of Mount Calvary - Sr. Roseann Behrens, SSCK, age 72, of Mount Calvary, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary.
Sr. Roseann was born May 5, 1948, in West Allis, Wisconsin to Ralph & Anna (Jusiel) Behrens. She attended St. Mary Help of Christians Grade School. After grade school, Sr. Roseann entered the Loretto Convent of the Sister Servants of Christ the King in Mount Calvary. She professed her vows in August, 1968 and celebrated her 50th Jubilee as a SSCK in 2018.
When Sr. Roseann first entered, she worked in the kitchen at St. Lawrence Seminary for several years before ministering to the elderly as a dedicated CNA at the Villa Loretto and Villa Rosa until 2010. She lovingly cared for hundreds of residents during those years.
She enjoyed playing the organ and was the organist at the Villa until she could no longer play because of her crippled hands; she lived bravely with Rheumatoid Arthritis most of her adult life.
Sr. Roseann always loved animals, helping people, and praying for people. She enjoyed assisting with the farm chores and helping with Cristo Rey's Respite Program for high risk children. She was a member of Healing Paws, the Fond du Lac Dog Therapy Group, and was instrumental in convincing the sisters to give homes to nine rescue dogs.
Sister Roseann was a very committed friend of Ryan Mueller, who was afflicted with ALS, with her support, prayers, and loving concern. She was truly an inspiration to him and a bright spot in his life. She was the godmother to Ryan's youngest daughter.
Survivors include her brothers, Willard (Lorraine) Behrens of Burlington, WI and Richard Behrens of Florida; her sister, Diane (Steve) Groh of Greenfield; four nieces & two nephews, Carl, Ann Marie (Larry) Meeks, Michele (Steve) Murphy, Charie, Jenny, and Analise. She is further survived by great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, and a great-great-niece.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph & Anna Behrens.
Services: A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church 308 S. County Road W, Mount Calvary, WI 53057. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate.
Visitation: There will be an opportunity for the public to pay their respects to Sr. Roseann at the church on Saturday morning, November 21st from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Following the public visitation, it will be held privately.
Current Covid-19 mandates will be adhered to such as wearing of masks and 25% seating capacity of the church will be monitored.
The Sisters and Sr. Roseann's family would like to express their deep felt appreciation to the many friends of Sr. Roseann who have been at her side to assist her throughout the years; especially John & Betty Meyer, Karen Thome, Bernie & Nancy Mueller, the staff at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home, and staff of St. Agnes Hospice Hope. Thank You for your care and compassion.
The Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud is assisting with Sr. Roseann's arrangements, (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
.