Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Steffen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Arthur Steffen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Arthur Steffen Obituary
Stanley Arthur Steffen

Ottumwa, IA - Stanley Arthur Steffen, 78, of Ottumwa, IA died at 8:55 a.m. October 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospice House in Johnston, IA.

He was born December 5, 1940 in Fond du Lac, WI to Arthur J. and Ruth Marie Konen Steffen. He married Nanette Marie Polsin on July 2, 1960 and she preceded him in death on August 5, 2019.

A graduate of St. Mary Springs High School, Stanley served with the U.S. Air Force, stationed 2 years in Germany and 2 years in California. He lived in California a few years, moving back to Fond du Lac in 1966 and to Ottumwa in 1988, working for the Soo Line Railroad. He lived a few years in Mt. Prospect, IL before moving back to Ottumwa and retiring.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ottumwa, McMullen Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and a Civil War group. Stanley enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, country music and old comedy.

Surviving are his children, Bart (Rose) Steffen of Poetry, TX, Thad (Kimberly) Steffen of Cedarburg, WI and Ann (Duane) Wilbanks of Ottumwa, IA; 7 grandchildren, Payton, Joseph, Erik, Tyler, Melissa, Drew and Abigail; 2 step-grandchildren, Jack and Meredith Hinkes; a sister, Sandra Ann Moyland of Garland, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on October 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to or Mercy Hospice House in Johnston.

Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, IA was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.