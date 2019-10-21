|
Stanley Arthur Steffen
Ottumwa, IA - Stanley Arthur Steffen, 78, of Ottumwa, IA died at 8:55 a.m. October 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospice House in Johnston, IA.
He was born December 5, 1940 in Fond du Lac, WI to Arthur J. and Ruth Marie Konen Steffen. He married Nanette Marie Polsin on July 2, 1960 and she preceded him in death on August 5, 2019.
A graduate of St. Mary Springs High School, Stanley served with the U.S. Air Force, stationed 2 years in Germany and 2 years in California. He lived in California a few years, moving back to Fond du Lac in 1966 and to Ottumwa in 1988, working for the Soo Line Railroad. He lived a few years in Mt. Prospect, IL before moving back to Ottumwa and retiring.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ottumwa, McMullen Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and a Civil War group. Stanley enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, country music and old comedy.
Surviving are his children, Bart (Rose) Steffen of Poetry, TX, Thad (Kimberly) Steffen of Cedarburg, WI and Ann (Duane) Wilbanks of Ottumwa, IA; 7 grandchildren, Payton, Joseph, Erik, Tyler, Melissa, Drew and Abigail; 2 step-grandchildren, Jack and Meredith Hinkes; a sister, Sandra Ann Moyland of Garland, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on October 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to or Mercy Hospice House in Johnston.
Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa, IA was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019