Stanley M. Schmitz
Chilton, Wisconsin - Stanley Schmitz, age 92, of Chilton, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Calumet Ascension Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born December 29, 1926, to Henry and Anna (Morgen) Schmitz. He attended St. Charles Grade School in Charlesburg and graduated from Chilton High School in 1944.
Stanley was drafted into the Army for the Korean War in 1951, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class in 1953.
On Sept. 15, 1956 he married Virginia Hoerl, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Charlesburg. Stanley and Virginia were members of St. Charles Catholic Church in Charlesburg and more recently, Good Shepherd of Chilton. Stanley belonged to the Knights of Columbus Good Shepherd Council #2556, Chilton Fraternal Order of Eagles #1288, New Holstein American Legion Post 124 and was a member of Catholic Knights.
Stanley worked for the cheese factory in Charlesburg and after being approached by a Surge representative, started a dairy equipment dealership in 1957. Stanley built a home in Charlesburg for his growing family and new business. His business quickly outgrew his garage, so he built a larger home for his ten kids and expanded his business, which today includes home appliances. Eventually six of his children and his brother Eugene would join the business, now know as Stanley Schmitz, Inc.
After work he could be found tilling his garden until the sun set on many summer days, and working deep into the evening on bookwork for his business. Stanley enjoyed work, but he most loved spending time with his family. Some of his favorite leisure activities were taking his children fishing on Sundays in Rockville, making popcorn and homemade French Fries, and dehydrating apples for the grandkids. He also was an avid Packers, Brewers and Cubs fan.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; his ten children, Tom (Debra) Schmitz of Brookfield, Ron (Margie) Schmitz of Chilton, Gary Schmitz of Chilton, Shirley (Pat) Olig of New Holstein, Pat (Sandy) Schmitz of Chilton, Wayne (Bev) Schmitz of Chilton, Bob (Lori) Schmitz of Chilton, Alan (Cristal) Schmitz of Aledo, TX, Nancy (Steve) Ebertz of Howards Grove, and Joe (Season) Schmitz of Ringle; 29 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; one brother Cyril (Janet) Schmitz of Charlesburg; and his sister-in-laws Angie Schmitz of Kiel, and Delores Schmitz of New Holstein. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, two of his brothers, Jerome and Eugene, brother-in-law Melvin Hoerl, and his wife Delores, a niece and Goddaughter, Linda Hoerl, and a nephew Brian Schmitz.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church (54 E. Main St.) in Chilton with Rev. Ryan Krueger officiating. Burial will be in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Charlesburg. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 and on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 10:30 am when family prayers will be held. Prayer services will take place at the close of the visitation on Friday evening at the funeral home.
Thank you to all Stanley's customers and friends for the relationships formed over the years. The family would like to extend special thanks to the loving care that Mary Dietz, and the staff at Willowpark Place and Calumet Ascension Hospital provided to Stanley and family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019