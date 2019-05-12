Stella M. Burns



Fond du Lac - Stella M. Burns, 88, of Fond du Lac, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.



She was born on April 20, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Florence Armstrong Forbes. On July 10, 1954, she married Robert L. Burns, in Rochelle, IL. He preceded her in death on December 23, 1983.



Stella was a member of Assembly of God Church in Waupun. For many years she was a member of Woman's Aglow. She enjoyed making baby blankets, playing Chinese checkers, and loved her cats and dogs. Spending time with family was always important and she loved her grandchildren dearly.



She is survived by her daughters: Linda (Jeffrey) Michels and Dawn Dykstra both of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren: Tania Michels, Aaron Michels, Amber Dykstra (Best Friend Jake Urban), Private First Class Brett Dykstra and Elizabeth Dykstra; six great-grandchildren: Brittany, David, Brandon and Tiffany Stephanie, Ayla and Holland Michels; her sister, Dede Speder and her two nephews Jeff and Scott Speder.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her grandson Mark Michels.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 E. Division St. and again on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Edgewood Community Church, 609 Thomas St., Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Edgewood Community Church. Pastor Jeremy Thompson will officiate. Burial will take place at Rosendale Cemetery.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 12, 2019