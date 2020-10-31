Stephany Helen Stateson



Hales Corner - Stephany Helen Stateson, age 97, passed away peacefully on October 28th. Dear sister of Peggy (the late Don) Remmel. Aunt of Barbara Remmel, Scott Remmel (Dr. David Vagneur), and Robert Warne. Cherished friend of Karen (the late Achilles) Arestides and Charlotte Hall. God-mother of Amy Arestides Marty. Preceded in death by her parents Denis J. and Bessie (nee Pantages) Stateson, sister Katie (Bob) Warne, and nephew Chuck Warne. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Stephany graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1940. She went on to pursue a bachelor's degree in English from Marion University and a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her passion for education persisted throughout her life as evidenced by her extensive post-graduate work. From 1970 to 1988 she worked as a guidance counselor for Muskego High School. Prior to that she worked as a Typing and Business teacher at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution from 1961 to 1964, and before that she worked as a legal secretary for 12 years in Fond du Lac. Stephany was very involved with her community. She was the president of the Hales Corners Chapter of the AARP. She was also a member of the Hales Corners Women's Club, Scribblers, AAUW, UWM Alumni Association, and various other civic organizations. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa-UWM Chapter and Daughters of Penelope (a Greek Orthodox organization). For several years, Stephany was active in Girl Scouts, as a member and leader and served as a counsellor at Camp Shagenappi. She was known as an extensive world traveler; her favorite places being London, Paris, Athens, and New York. Locally she was known as a Patroness of the Arts in the Milwaukee scene, loving the theatre and symphony. Back home, she was beloved by many students as the Student Government Advisor at both Muskego Intermediate and Muskego High School. She received the Armed Services Special Recognition Award at her retirement. She was also a long-time member of Saint Mary Catholic Faith Community. A visitation will be held on Wednesday November 4th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, WI 53130 from 11 to 11:30am followed by a funeral service. Social distancing and masks are required for attendance. Burial to follow in Rienzi Cemetery in Fond du Lac. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory made to your favorite educational foundation or scholarship are appreciated.









