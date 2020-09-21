Stephen E. Frank
Milwaukee - Stephen E. Frank, 41, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. Steve was born June 27th, 1979 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Patrick Frank and Cindy (Jaber) Weston. He was a graduate of the L.P. Goodrich High School Class of 1997 and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.
Steve had a passion for sports and was especially fond of the years he spent employed with the Milwaukee Bucks and Admirals. He was most recently employed by Molecular Biology Resources in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Anyone who has encountered Steve will never forget his charming and charismatic personality. He connected to others with ease and could bring joy and laughter to any situation. Without a doubt, Steve's greatest joy was sharing time with his family and friends, whom he loved dearly. Steve took every opportunity to cheer on his favorite Wisconsin sports teams, attend concerts, or play a round of golf.
Steve is survived by his parents, Cindy (Steve) Weston and Patrick Frank; brothers Michael, Anthony (Jouri), and Aron Frank; niece Sequoia Frank; stepsiblings Brett (fiancée Ally), Erin, and Claire Weston; step grandparents Allen and Janet Weston; Aunt Cheri Jaber; Aunt and Godmother Margaret (Jaber) Gogonelis; Godfather Dan Jaber; Uncles Albert Frank Jr. and Peter Frank; Aunts Mary Rinden and Cathy DuPont; and many other relatives and friends. A special thank you to Carson (Calyse) Faris, Margret and Jim Smyczek, and the Biolo family for their unwavering love and friendship.
Steve was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Mary and Eugene Jaber; Paternal grandparents Albert and Donna Mae Frank; and Aunt Penny (Jaber) Emanuel.
Due to the current pandemic, a private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Although the mass will be by invitation only, it will be available via livestream on Holy Family Church's Facebook page.
For those who were privileged to know Steve, once he became a friend, he became family. To honor his joyous spirit and zest for life, a Celebration of Steve's Life will be held in the Spring.
Steve's family extends a special thank you to Father Ryan and Father John for quickly reaching out with words of comfort and for going above and beyond to serve.
In lieu of flowers, Steve's family requests that you consider a donation to the Holy Family Parish Blessed Bites program.
