Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Stephen H. Donohue


1941 - 2019
Stephen H. Donohue Obituary
Stephen H. Donohue, 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1941 to the late Joseph and Rita (Hurley) Donohue in Dubuque, IA. As a child, Steve and his family traveled to various cities before settling in Fond du Lac.

Steve attended St. Joseph School and graduated from St. Mary's Springs High School. Stephen was proud to be an Eagle Scout. He then traveled to Dubuque, IA and attended Loras College. He served his country in the Army Reserves.

Stephen married Anna R. Becker on September 10, 1966 at St. Joseph Church in Fond du Lac.

Steve enjoyed his various jobs which included carpentry, floor and tile work and lastly his time at Brenner Tank before retiring. He loved racing his MG's at Elkhart Lake and loved to fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a supreme Hawkeye Fan and loved going to Iowa Hawkeyes games in Iowa City, IA with family and going on Cruises to the Caribbean. He was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph Parish and currently Holy Family Catholic Community. He was an Eagles Club member.

Steve is survived by his children, Catherine (Mark) Neal of Apple Valley, MN and Ryan Donohue of Fond du Lac; one brother, Jerry (Karla) Donohue; two sisters, Mary Jo (Lenny) Hughes and Dorothy (James Warder) Donohue; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna in 2017 and his parents.

SERVICES: Steve's family invites you to a time of visitation and sharing of memories at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:45 PM followed by a prayer service at 6:00 PM.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019
