Stephen J. Behnke



Fond du Lac - Stephen John Behnke, 69, of Fond du Lac, died on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Cross Roads Care Center.



He was born on January 29, 1950, in Fond du Lac, the son of Albert A. and Antonia M. Dorn Behnke. He was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, Class of 1969.



Stephen worked for Fond du Lac Stone Company and then Fond du Lac Reporter/Action Advertiser doing rural paper routes. He was an avid Badger and Atlanta Braves fan, he loved his dog "Noopy" and enjoyed working on cars.



He is survived by his sister and brothers: Karleen A. (Gene) Merwin of Surprise, AZ, Robert P. (Lonnie) Behnke of Fond du Lac, James A. Behnke of Fond du Lac and William L. (Donna) Behnke of Fond du Lac and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated for All About Life/Cross Roads, Agnesian Dialysis and Agnesian Hospice Hope.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 3, 2019