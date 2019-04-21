Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Liturgy
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
Stephen J. Kartheiser


1955 - 2019
Stephen J. Kartheiser Obituary
Stephen J. Kartheiser

North Fond du Lac - Stephen J. Kartheiser, 64, of North Fond du Lac, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born January 9, 1955 in Fond du Lac, the son of William and Eunice Ludwig Kartheiser. Stephen graduated from Chilton High School in 1973. On May 16, 1980 he married Bonnie J. Orlando in Chilton. Stephen worked in the canning industry for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, watching baseball, and loved spending time with his grandsons and family.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two daughters, Laura (Casey) Bohn of Fond du Lac and Katie (Tom) Beesley of North Fond du Lac; five grandsons, Maxwell, Elijah, Noah, Isaac, and Leo; eight siblings, William (Sharon) Kartheiser, John (Sandy) Kartheiser, Donald (Jeanette) Kartheiser, Mark Kartheiser, Julie (William) Hilbert, Linda (Tom) Steiner, Nicholas (Brenda) Kartheiser, and Amy (Eric) Guerin; sisters-in-law, Linda (Donald) Netzel and Sue (David) Cosentino; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, John and Sharon Orlando; and a brother-in-law, John Orlando.

The visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word service will follow at 6:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the traditional services.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019
