Stephen Kremer
Fond du Lac - Stephen Hall Kremer, 55, of Fond du Lac, WI, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born May 1, 1964 in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Richard and Patricia (Hall) Kremer. Stephen attended L.P. Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, WI.
On September 18, 1999, Stephen married Kathy Pemberton in Las Vegas, NV. His biggest pride and joy was his daughter Alley and was always smiling when talking about her or watching her gymnastics. Stephen fished the Pro Walleye Circuit and was formerly a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker and later Adashun Jones. He was an operator of various establishments including the Sand Bar Night Club, Sharkey's Bar and Grill, and The End Zone. He was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter Alley; four sisters, Jennifer Price, Ann Kremer, Connie Kremer, and Kathy (Wayne) Haas; two brother-in-law's, Michael (Carrie) Pemberton and Steve Pemberton; a sister-in-law, Tracy (Ed) Leiber; Mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sutton; his best friends, Patrick O'Loughlin, Mark Jaeger, James Wetzel, Eric Ammend, Terry Rahl, and Loretta Wrzesinske; his dog, Charlie; two cats, Buddy and O.J.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and closes friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Roger Pemberton, step father-in-law, Ricky "Rick" Sutton; and best friend Joel Crouch.
A celebration of life will take place Sunday, November 3 from 12:00 PM through the Packer game at the End Zone Sports Bar, 507 N. Main Street, Fond du Lac, WI. The family request that dress in your Packer's gear or favorite sport apparel for this celebration. Cremation has taken place.
