Stephen R. "Henner" Kosikowski



Fond du Lac - Stephen R. "Henner" Kosikowski, age 62, of Fond du Lac, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital with his family by his side.



Steve was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 4, 1956, the son of Daniel and Martha (Eckert) Kosikowski. He attended Horlick High School in Racine, WI. He was employed at Brooke Industries and resided at the Lori Knapp Ledgeview Group Home in Fond du Lac.



Steve was a happy, loving and hard-working guy. He loved music (especially Elvis and the Beatles), the Three Stooges, James Bond movies and following the area professional sport teams. He also loved to bowl and earned a number of ribbons competing in the Special Olympics. He was very proud of his bedroom with its vast collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia.



Steve is survived by his mother Martha "Marty" Kosikowski;; sisters Dana Huntzinger of Kokomo, IN, Karen Euchner of Fond du Lac, and Kris (Ray) Rodriquez of Racine, WI; brothers David (Cherrie) Kosikowski of Rex, GA and Stuart (Wendy) Kosikowski of Fond du Lac; nephews Evan (Chelsea), Jared, Tyler and Kai; nieces Laura, Alison, Julia and Xoe; grandnephew Ethan and grandniece Chloe. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Kosikowski and his special friend Richard Preiss.



A visitation and celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2018 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, Fond du Lac. Relatives and friends are welcome for a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM. At 12:00 PM, a celebration of Steve's life will take place.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steve's name to Special Olympics Wisconsin or the ARC of Fond du Lac would be appreciated.



Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.