|
|
Steven A. "Weasel" Wendt
Fond du Lac - Steven A. "Weasel" Wendt, 51, passed away with his wife at his side on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
He was born on May 12, 1968, in Fond du Lac, the son of Larry and Patricia Balthazor Wendt. He was a graduate of Oakfield High School, Class of 1986. Since the time he could walk he was at his father's side doing body work on cars, which he continued to do so working at Larry's Auto Body. On June 4, 1999, he married Dawn Schneider.
Steve was a member of the Top Hats Motorcycle Club. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, and he was also a member of ABATE. He always enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He had a heart of gold that was known by anyone who truly knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn, his parents, Larry and Patricia Wendt, sister, Amy (Robb) Ott, his in-laws, Henry and Sharon Schneider, his brother-in-law, Duane (Linda) Schneider, his nieces and nephews: Cole and Megan Ott, Kristi Schmitz, Robert Schneider and Shelby (Tyler) Winkler; great nieces and nephews: Alysiana, Mayana and Carter King; his aunt Mary Haensgen and aunt Connie (Patrick) Cibik; honorary sister, Michelle Schneider, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garritt and Effie Wendt, Ed and Rose Balthazor, sister-in-law, Deb Schneider, aunt Carol Foerster and aunt Jayne Copet, and his fallen club brothers and his much loved four-legged companions.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Daniel Johnson for his excellent care through the years.
Private family graveside services, due to the Corornavirus, will be held at North Lamartine Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital or Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King, WI are appreciated.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020