It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Steven C. Schenk, 63, who died peacefully on November 3rd. Steven was predeceased by his parents Edwin C. Schenk and Lillian K. (Ryan) Schenk; loving father of Stephanie Schenk and Joshua (Amanda) Schenk; grandfather of Michael, James, Aden and Mckayla; loving brother of James (Bernadette) Schenk and Robert (barb) Schenk; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Private memorial services at Ledgeview Memorial Cemetery for immediate family only.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
