Steven Fisher
1955 - 2020
Steven Fisher

Rural Randolph - Steven J. Fisher, 64, of rural Randolph, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Steve was born December 23, 1955 in Waupun, the son of Frank and Jeanette Westra Fisher. Steve was a graduate of Randolph High School. On May 15, 1982 he married Karen Dykstra in Waupun. Steve was employed in corrections at Waupun Correctional Institution and later Fox Lake Correctional Institution from which he retired. Steve was an avid hunter, golfer, and enjoyed what nature offered. He took good care of the family farm which he and Karen built their home on the land in 2004.

Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; two sons: Matthew (Brittany) Fisher of Cambria and their children, Carson and Ariya and John (Zoey) Fisher of Fond du Lac; five sisters: Trix Daane of Waupun, Marcia Dykstra of rural Cambria, Kathy (Dennis) Geier of Oshkosh, Rita (Jeff) Greiner of San Antonio, TX, and Pam (Neal) Hendrickson of rural Cambria; sisters-in-law: Kathy (Don) Opperman of Waupun and Amy (Phil) Dykstra-Vande Zande of Waupun; brother-in-law, Raymond Dykstra of Fond du Lac; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Krista Fisher; brothers-in-law: Larry Daane and Larry Dykstra; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ray and Lorraine Dykstra; and brothers-in-law, Bud and Randy Dykstra.

Memorial services for Steve Fisher will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Friesland Reformed Church in Friesland with Rev. Rob Ford officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Friesland Reformed Church
NOV
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Friesland Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
