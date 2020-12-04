Steven J. Peachy
Eldorado - Steven J. Peachy, age 66, of Eldorado, WI passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Steven was born on October 30, 1954 in Waupun, WI, the son of William and Madonna (Henning) Peachy. He served his country and retired from the US Army. He was united in marriage to Susan Kohls on November 15, 1974 in Eldorado, WI. He was a truck driver and loved to hunt.
Steven is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Steven Peachy of Eldorado; 3 daughters: Shelly Dietel of Fond du Lac, Stacy (Jeff) Martin of Fond du Lac, and Samantha Peachy of Ripon; 5 grandchildren: Amber (Dondre) Mclean of Orlando, FL, Alexander Dietel of Fond du lac; Lily, Leland, and Lucian Peachy; his mother, Madonna of Eldorado; 3 brothers: Dave Peachy of Eldorado, Craig (Lori) Peachy of Fond du Lac, and Mark (Susie) Peachy of Eldorado; 4 sisters: Linda (Stan) Jahn of Fond du Lac; Gloria (special friend, Randy) Frank of Marshfield, Brenda (Russ) Broderick of Eldorado, and Sheila (Michael) Kucera of Fond du Lac, many other relatives and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his father, William.
Per the wishes of the family, cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Divine Passage Funeral Home is proudly serving the Peachy family during this difficult time. Divinepassagefunerals.com