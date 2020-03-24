|
Steven John Theyerl
Fond du Lac - Steven John Theyerl, 71, of Fond du Lac died unexpectedly on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born the son of Edgar and Doris Theyerl on August 15, 1948 in Fond du Lac. Steven was proud of his military service in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On February 25, 1978 he married Sue Schwamb in Fond du Lac. Steven worked at Giddings and Lewis for many years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Eagles and Edgewood Community Church. He loved getting together with friends, including "boy's night", family gatherings, investing and finance and loved to share that knowledge with others. He had a love for airplanes, fishing, concerts, playing cards, dancing and computer games.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Christopher; five siblings, Catherine (John) Dunton of Arizona, Suzanne (Jerome) Zellmer of Racine, Mark (Diane) Theyerl of Rosendale, Diane (Thomas) Frank of Wausau, and William (Joanne) Theyerl of Eden; three sisters-in-law, Mary Seiser, Joan (Gary) Lato and Julie (Eric) Feil; a brother-in-law Donald Schwamb; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Doris; father and mother-in-law, Franklin and Maxine Schwamb; and brother-in-law, Michael Seiser.
At the family's request, no service or visitation has been set. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Theyerl family and mail to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 to be distributed to charities of the family's choice.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020