Steven John TheyerlFond du Lac - Steven John Theyerl, 71, of Fond du Lac went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born the son of Edgar and Doris Theyerl on August 15, 1948 in Fond du Lac. Steve was proud of his military service in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On February 25, 1978 he married Sue Schwamb in Fond du Lac. Steve worked at Giddings and Lewis for many years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Eagles and Edgewood Community Church. He loved getting together with friends, including "boy's night", family gatherings, investing and finance and loved to share that knowledge with others. He had a love for military aircraft, fishing, concerts, playing cards, dancing and computer games. Steve had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.He is dearly missed by his wife, Sue; son, Christopher; five siblings, Catherine (John) Dunton of Arizona, Suzanne (Jerome) Zellmer of Racine, Mark (Diane) Theyerl of Rosendale, Diane (Thomas) Frank of Wausau, and William (Joanne) Theyerl of Eden; three sisters-in-law, Mary Seiser, Joan (Gary) Lato and Julie (Eric) Feil; a brother-in-law Donald Schwamb; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Doris; father and mother-in-law, Franklin and Maxine Schwamb; and brother-in-law, Michael Seiser.The visitation will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 11:00 - 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and the health and safety of all in attendance, only thirty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time to visit with family. In addition, per CDC guidelines, a mask is recommended. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home with Military Honors to follow. Cremation has taken place.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Theyerl family and mail to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI 54935 to be distributed to a Veterans Charity of the family's choice.Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com