Steven M. Crain
Fond du Lac - Steve Crain, 57, of Fond du Lac, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St Agnes Hospital. He suffered a serious heart attack and never regained consciousness. Steve was born September 4, 1962 in Waupun, the son of Donald "Flip" and Gladys "Mickey" McRobert Crain.
Steve was a 1981 graduate of Waupun High School. He worked many jobs during his life but most enjoyed his employment with Quad Graphics in Lomira. Recently Steve worked in the meat department at Piggly Wiggly and ReStore in Fond du Lac. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, debating any topic, and following sports, especially the Packers. Steve is survived by his brother Pat (Carol) Crain, New Smyrna Beach, FL and his two sisters: Kathy (Tom) Hendricks, Waupun, Mary Crain, Marinette; nephew and nieces, Carrie (Gui) Crain Lopes, Brett (Molly) Crain, Kayla (Calem) Hendricks Oleskow and Janelle Hendricks; and 2 aunts, Fran Crain and Helen Crain. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Don Jr and his nephew, Corey Crain.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waupun, with Father John Radetski officiating. Cremation has taken place.
In memory of Steve let us all try to show kindness. You never know what someone is going through.
Kurki Funeral Chapel is serving the family, 920-921-4420. For on-line condolences go to kurkifuneralchapel.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.