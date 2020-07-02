1/1
Steven R. Koenig
Steven R. Koenig

Fond du Lac - Steven R. Koenig, 73, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 27, 1947, in Beloit, WI, the son of Roman and Marie Koenig. He was a graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School. He furthered his education in computer programming at MIT in Milwaukee. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as security, in the Vietnam War.

Steve worked at CSE in San Francisco, CA and later transferred to the Walnut Creek, CA office. He loved photography, fishing trips to Canada, traveling to Greece and Europe. He enjoyed watching Grand Prix, college football, especially the Badgers, and the theater.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Judith "Judy" (Gerald) Roberts of Fond du Lac, Julie Evans of Fond du Lac, David Koenig of Kings Veteran Home, Waupaca, WI and Edward Koenig of Lancaster, PA; four nieces and a nephew: Angela Roberts, Michael Roberts, Michelle Dickerson and Danae Roberts.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 - 6:00 PM at Grace Evangelical Church, 163 E. 18th Street, Fond du Lac.

SERVICE: A memorial service will take place at 6:00 PM at Grace Evangelical Church.

Cremation has taken place.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
