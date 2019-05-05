Steven T. Martin



Fond du Lac - Steven T. Martin, 52, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Crossroads of Fond du Lac. He was born on February 15, 1967 to Bill and Dixie (Springs) Martin in Illinois.



Steve loved fantasy fiction. He was a gamer and loved to play Zelda. He had a lot of figurines of dragons, wolves and fantasy fiction items. He may have been a quiet person, but you knew he loved you when you met him. He had a deep, beautiful soul, loving and most caring person you could have met.



Steve is survived by one daughter, Tabatha Martin; two grandchildren, Aaron and Olivia; sister, Terra Martin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends, Barb Mickelson and Victoria Kennedy.



He was preceded in death by one son, Cody John Martin and his parents.



Per Steve's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his life will be at a later date.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary