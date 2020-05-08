|
|
Steven W. Schumacher
On Sunday May 3, 2020 Steven W. Schumacher loving son, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 46.
Steven was born December 13, 1973 in West Bend Wisconsin. Steven worked for Four Star Construction.
Steven loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He loved to fish and watch baseball and football.
Steven was one of a kind!
Steven is survived by his parents Gloria (Rick) Netzand and William Anderson.
Brothers, Guy Schumacher, Robert Browne and Bill (Dawn) Anderson. Sisters, Jenni (Jeff) Moon and Becky Anderson. Nieces, Angelique (Zach) Fischer, Samantha (Troy) Pearson, Shyann Zwicky, Sydney Schumacher and Karlee Neese. Great nieces, Hanna, Peyton, and Baylee. Great nephew Camdon.
Steven was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
We will be having a memorial for Steven after it is safe. Will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Steven mom, Gloria Netzband.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 8 to May 13, 2020