North Fond du Lac - Susan C. Irons, 68, of North Fond du Lac, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She was born May 29, 1950 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Bernard and Audrey Pergande Schmitz. She grew up with her brothers and sisters in Malone but quickly followed her wanderlust to the West Coast where she enjoyed the freedom of working and traveling. Eventually her love for her family brought her home to Wisconsin. Susan had an artistic soul that displayed itself in her loving and free spirited nature. She found beauty in everything and everyone and will be remembered by many.



She is survived by three children, Ryan Irons of Brookfield, Robin (Matthew) Russell of Fond du Lac, and Tanner Irons of Milwaukee; three grandchildren, Aubree and Lily Russell and Ian Irons; one brother, Tom (Lori) Schmitz of Malone; two sisters, June Kruck of Fond du Lac and Wanda (Ken) Schmidt of Mt. Calvary; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ed (Mary) Schmitz; and best friends, Candi Christie and Jan Monet.



The visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.



