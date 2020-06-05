Susan Esther (Laudolff) Steffes
1943 - 2020
Susan Esther (Laudolff) Steffes

North Fond du Lac - Susan Esther (Laudolff) Steffes, 76, of 934 Michigan Avenue, North Fond du Lac died unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020 in her home. She was born on September 27, 1943 the daughter of Sylvester and Marguerite (Jarchow) Laudolff. On June 19, 1962 she married Edward Steffes in Fort Benning, Ga. For the first twenty years of their marriage, she followed her husband to the various Military Bases Edward had been assigned to, mostly in Georgia, Texas, and Germany. In June of 1979, the Steffes family returned home to the Fond du lac area to be close to their extended family. Susan worked at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in the dietary department and in 2000 she started working evenings at Kohl's Department Store. As a result, from complications from a car accident she retired in 2007. Susan was a member of Holy Family Parish and was a devout Catholic.

Susan is survived by four children, Marguerite (Mark) Weisgerber of Port Orchard, WA, Edward (Jacqueline) Steffes, Jr, of Woodstock, IL, Susanne Steffes (Dean Baxter) of Redmond, WA, and Michael (Leah) Steffes of Greenfield, WI; nine grandchildren; and six siblings, Barbara Koerner of Milwaukee, Sylvester (Valarie) Laudolff of Fond du Lac, Richard (Carol) Laudolff of the Villages of Florida, Jerome (Diane) Laudolff of St. Cloud, Sandra (Kenneth) Creek-Larken of Boise, ID, and Margaret (John) Class of Bethesda, MD. She is further survived by three brothers-in-law, Louis Steffes of Fond du Lac, Jerome (Beth) Steffes of North Fond du Lac, and Joseph (Tina) Steffes of KY; four sisters-in-law, Jeanie Van Derra of Fond du lac, Lois (Kenneth) Kluza of Buffalo Gap, Texas, Eloise (Erhart) Wowerat of Oakfield, Ann (David) Berg of Malone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Marguerite; her husband, Edward; sister, Elizabeth; and sisters-in-law Judith and Edith.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Presentation Church, Holy Family Parish. Entombment will follow at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation can made to Pro-Life Wisconsin (www.prolifewi.org) or Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
