|
|
Susan J. Immel (nee Schuhart)
Fond du Lac - Susan J. Immel (nee Schuhart), 82, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born on December 3, 1936 in Oshkosh, the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Schuhart (nee Kroll). She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. Susan attended Oshkosh High School and on June 11, 1955, she married Myron "Sam" Immel, he preceded her in death on December 8, 2004. Susan worked various jobs, but her primary job was being a homemaker. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest. Susan enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and playing bingo and sheepshead. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Bruce Immel of Eden, Brian Immel of Campbellsport, Larry Immel of Fond du Lac, and Jason (April) Immel of Mt. Calvary; her daughter, Bonnie (Larry) Rieder of St. Cloud, three grandchildren, Samantha, Austin, and Autumn; her brother, Roger Schuhart of Oshkosh, her sister, Julia Holdren of Oshkosh; and a sister-in-law, Carol Schuhart. She is further survived by brother-in-laws, Vernon (Lila) Immel, Gordon (Carolyn) Immel, and Lyle (Barbara) Immel; sister-in-laws, Marge (Jerome) Geiger, Delores Mielke, and Verna Immel, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Sally Kasper, brother, Gregory Schuhart, sister-in-law, Marilyn Schuhart; brother-in-laws, Jim Holdren and Mike Kasper; sister-in-laws, Mildred (George) "Bud" Keys and Charlotte Morgan and brother-in-laws, Fred Mielke, Raymond Immel, and Harlan Immel.
A funeral service in remembrance of Susan will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, W2090 WI-23, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Burial will immediately follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Susan's family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service.
Susan's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of the Lutheran Home and Marquardt Hospice for all their compassion and care.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 17, 2019